NEET UG result 2024: Final revised results, scorecard to be out soon at exams.nta.ac.in; check details

  • NEET UG result 2024: Final revised results, scorecard to be out soon at exams.nta.ac.in. Check details here.

Livemint
Published26 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
NEET UG result 2024: Final revised results, scorecard to be out soon.
NEET UG result 2024: Final revised results, scorecard to be out soon.(Saikat Paul)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the revised scorecards for the NEET-UG 2024 exam on Thursday, in compliance with a Supreme Court directive. Once available, students can access their updated NEET-UG 2024 results on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

How to Check NEET-UG 2024 Revised Scorecard:

1. Visit the official NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

2. Click on the notification for the revised scorecard.

3. Enter your credentials.

4. Your revised scorecard will appear on the screen.

5. Save your updated NEET-UG 2024 results.

For more details, students can refer to the official NTA website.

Also Read: NEET-UG paper solved at Hazaribagh school by AIIMS Patna students; CBI traces crime from half burnt papers

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Tuesday that the revised final results for the NEET-UG 2024 exam will be released within the next two days. This revision follows a Supreme Court directive to retract compensatory marks awarded to some students for a Physics question. 

The NTA previously granted extra marks due to an error in an old Class 12 NCERT science textbook.

In a significant blow to NEET-UG 2024 aspirants, the Supreme Court dismissed the petitions demanding cancellation and re-examination of the contentious test. The court found no evidence of a “systemic breach” affecting the exam's integrity.

Also Read: ’Will Rahul Gandhi apologise for defaming Indian exams?’ asks BJP after Supreme Court verdict on NEET-UG row

The scorecards were revised following a re-test conducted by the NTA for 1,563 candidates. The NEET-UG 2024 exam, held on May 5 at 4,750 centers, saw nearly 24 lakh students participate, aiming for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other medical courses.

The verdict came as a shot in the arm for the embattled NDA government and the NTA, which were facing strong criticism and protests on the streets and in Parliament over alleged large-scale malpractices like question paper leaks, fraud, and impersonation in the prestigious test held on May 5.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
HomeEducationNewsNEET UG result 2024: Final revised results, scorecard to be out soon at exams.nta.ac.in; check details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Ashok Leyland

    246.00
    10:55 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.55 (5.83%)

    Tata Steel

    162.10
    10:55 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    4.65 (2.95%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.50
    10:55 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.35 (-0.2%)

    Tata Power

    440.00
    10:55 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    17.6 (4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    SJVN

    152.95
    10:48 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    12 (8.51%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    90.70
    10:48 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.35 (7.53%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,096.20
    10:44 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    66.65 (6.47%)

    Zensar Technologies

    818.70
    10:48 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    46.6 (6.04%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,410.00-885.00
      Chennai
      69,660.00-874.00
      Delhi
      69,387.00-1,285.00
      Kolkata
      69,796.00-876.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

      More From Popular in Education
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue