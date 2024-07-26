The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the revised scorecards for the NEET-UG 2024 exam on Thursday, in compliance with a Supreme Court directive. Once available, students can access their updated NEET-UG 2024 results on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to Check NEET-UG 2024 Revised Scorecard:

1. Visit the official NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

2. Click on the notification for the revised scorecard.

3. Enter your credentials.

4. Your revised scorecard will appear on the screen.

5. Save your updated NEET-UG 2024 results.

For more details, students can refer to the official NTA website.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Tuesday that the revised final results for the NEET-UG 2024 exam will be released within the next two days. This revision follows a Supreme Court directive to retract compensatory marks awarded to some students for a Physics question.

The NTA previously granted extra marks due to an error in an old Class 12 NCERT science textbook.

In a significant blow to NEET-UG 2024 aspirants, the Supreme Court dismissed the petitions demanding cancellation and re-examination of the contentious test. The court found no evidence of a "systemic breach" affecting the exam's integrity.

The scorecards were revised following a re-test conducted by the NTA for 1,563 candidates. The NEET-UG 2024 exam, held on May 5 at 4,750 centers, saw nearly 24 lakh students participate, aiming for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other medical courses.

The verdict came as a shot in the arm for the embattled NDA government and the NTA, which were facing strong criticism and protests on the streets and in Parliament over alleged large-scale malpractices like question paper leaks, fraud, and impersonation in the prestigious test held on May 5.

