NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: NTA NEET results city, centre wise OUT

NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2024 result today, July 20, 2024, on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2024 can check their results on the official website of NTA NEET exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ or neet.ntaonline.in.
On July 18, the Supreme Court directed the NTA to announce the NEET UG results by July 20, at 12 noon. The court mandated that the Agency publish the students' marks on its website without revealing their identities.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra instructed that the NEET UG results be published separately by city and center by today noon.
Following the arrest of four medical students from AIIMS Patna by the CBI on Thursday in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case, Dr. Gopal Krushna Pal, Director of AIIMS Patna, stated that the institute would take action if the students are found guilty, according to PTI inputs.
This year, the NTA NEET UG examination was conducted on May 5 across 4,750 centers. The results were initially announced on June 4, 2024. A re-examination for affected candidates took place on June 23, with the results announced on June 30, 2024. Approximately 24 lakh candidates appeared for the main examination, and 1,563 candidates took the re-exam.
Catch LIVE updates on NEET UG 2024 result here,
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: Take a look at SC order
“The petitioners have submitted that it would be appropriate if the results of the NEET-UG 24 exam is published on the website so as to bring about some transparency on the centre-wise marks obtained by candidates. We direct the NTA to publish the marks obtained by students in the NEET-UG 2024 exam while at the same time ensuring that the identity of the students is masked. The results should be declared in relation to each centre and city separately," the SC order read.
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: Where to check result?
The NEET UG Result 2024 is now available online. Candidates can check their marks either on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ or on neet.ntaonline.in.
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: NEET score now available on website
The city and center-wise marks are available on the official website.
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: Where to check marks?
Candidates can check their marks on neet.ntaonline.in.
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: How to check scorecard?
1) Visit the official website.
2) Click on the NEET UG Result 2024' link
3) Enter with login credentials.
4) Your result will be displayed on screen.
5) Get a hard copy for future use.
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: Over 24 lakh candidates appeared for exam
More than 24 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2024 exam. Of these, over 1,500 appeared for the retest following the paper leak and grace marks issue.
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: Find latest updates on NEET UG result on LiveMint
Catch all the live updates on NEET UG Result 2024 here.
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: Result dates
This year, the NTA NEET UG examination took place on May 5, 2024, at 4,750 centers. The results were released on June 4, 2024. A re-examination for affected candidates was held on June 23, with those results announced on June 30, 2024.
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: Follow these steps to check result
1) Visit the official website mentioned above.
2) Click on the NEET UG Result 204 link.
3) Enter login credentials and click on submit.
4) Your result will be displayed on the screen.
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: List of websites
1) neet.ntaonline.in
2) exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: Exam dates
This year, NTA conducted the NEET UG exam on May 5 across 4750 centres and the re-exam for affected candidates took place on June 23.
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: What does Centre's affidavit read?
In an additional affidavit filed in the court, the Central government has said there has been no indication of "mass malpractice" nor a localised set of candidates benefiting from it and scoring abnormally high marks, discouraging a NEET-UG 2024 retest. The affidavit said for 2024-25, the counselling process for undergraduate seats will be conducted in four rounds starting from the third week of July.
The NTA also made the similar assertion in its affidavit. "This analysis [of distribution of marks at the national, state and city level] indicates that the distribution of marks is quite normal and there seems to be no extraneous factor, which would influence the distribution of marks," the NTA said in its affidavit.
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: How many candidates appread for the medical entrance exam?
More than 24 lakh students appeared for the main exam this year. Of these, over 1,500 appeared for the retest.
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: Cancellation of results
The NEET (UG)-2024 results for candidates found guilty of using unfair practices will be cancelled and will not be announced.
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: Supreme Court's order to NTA
The Supreme Court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to publish the marks obtained by students in the NEET-UG 2024 exam by Saturday noon, July 20. The Supreme Court was hearing a batch of petitions related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam which was held on May 5.
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: Where to check marks?
Students can check their marks on — exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: How to download scorecard?
1) Visit the official website.
2) Click on NEET UG Result 2024 on the home page.
3) Enter login credentials and submit.
4) The result will be displayed on the screen.
5) Download and get a hard copy.
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: Check direct link here
The direct link to check NEET UG Result 2024 is available above.
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: Websites to check marks
1) exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/
2) neet.ntaonline.in
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: What Supreme Court said?
“The petitioners have submitted that it would be appropriate if the results of the NEET-UG 24 exam is published on the website so as to bring about some transparency on the centre-wise marks obtained by candidates. We direct the NTA to publish the marks obtained by students in the NEET-UG 2024 exam while at the same time ensuring that the identity of the students is masked. The results should be declared in relation to each centre and city separately," the court order read.
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: NTA NEET results city, centre wise OUT
NTA NEET results have been released on its official website given above.
NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: How to check marks?
Step 1: Visit the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.
Step 2: Click on NEET UG Result 2024 link available.
Step 3: Enter the login details. Click on Submit.
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check the result and download the page.