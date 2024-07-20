NEET UG Result 2024: NTA publishes scores on exams.nta.ac.in; Direct link and 6-steps to check scorecard here

NEET UG Result 2024: The National Testing Agency on Saturday published the NEET exam results on its official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ and neet.ntaonline.in. These results were released in compliance with Supreme Court's order.

Reported By Fareha Naaz
Updated20 Jul 2024, 12:49 PM IST
NTA published NEET UG Result 2024 on its official website today.
NTA published NEET UG Result 2024 on its official website today.

NEET UG Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday, July 20, published the centre and city-wise NEET UG Result 2024 on its official website — exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ and neet.ntaonline.in. These results have been released in compliance with Supreme Court's order.

This year, the NEET UG main exam was held on May 5, 2024, and the results were released on June 4, 2024. Approximately 24 lakh candidates participated in the exam which were held at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities overseas. The re-test was held on June 23, 2024, while the results announced on June 30, 2024. A total of 1,563 candidates participated in this examination.

Also read: NEET-UG 2024 Hearing: Show paper leak was systematic to claim a re-exam, says CJI to petitioner

 

Also Read | NEET-UG 24 exam results to be published by July 20 noon, rules Supreme Court

A controversy arose after NEET results were announced last month, alleging paper leak and irregularities in the conduct of undergraduate medical exam. Several petitions were filed in Supreme Court and High Courts after grace marks were allotted to candidates to compensate for the loss of time. At six centres across India, the exam began later than scheduled. The Supreme Court cancelled these grace marks and asked NTA to conduct an optional retest for the affected 1,563 candidates.

Also read: NEET UG 2024 row highlights: 4 students from AIIMS Patna arrested in paper leak issue

Also Read | SC begins hearing on NEET-UG row: ‘It has social ramifications’ | 10 points

The apex court had decreed the testing agency to publish the results while masking the identities of the aspirants. This move was intended to ascertain whether candidates appearing at allegedly tainted centres secured more marks than those writing the exam elsewhere. Earlier, the Court had ordered the testing agency to release the results latest by July 19, 5:00 pm. However, it granted time till Saturday noon on NTA's request.

Also read: NEET PG Exam 2024: Window to choose test city opens today at natboard.edu.in. Direct link, how to choose exam city

Also Read | NEET UG 2024 row: SC to hear over 40 pleas on medical entrance exam

The Supreme Court is hearing several petitions seeking cancellation, re-test and a court-monitored probe into the allegations of malpractice in the prestigious exam. On July 22, the apex court will resume hearing the arguments on a batch of pleas.

Also Read | NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: NTA NEET results city, centre wise OUT

NEET UG Result 2024: Steps to check marks

Follow the below mentioned steps to check NEET UG Result 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

Step 2: On the home page, click on NEET UG Result 2024 link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and get a hardcopy for future reference.

 

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 12:49 PM IST
HomeEducationNewsNEET UG Result 2024: NTA publishes scores on exams.nta.ac.in; Direct link and 6-steps to check scorecard here

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,925.00-1,347.00
    Chennai
    74,558.00-1,566.00
    Delhi
    75,144.00-389.00
    Kolkata
    74,558.00-531.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Education

    More From Popular in Education
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue