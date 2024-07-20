NEET UG Result 2024: The National Testing Agency on Saturday published the NEET exam results on its official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ and neet.ntaonline.in. These results were released in compliance with Supreme Court's order.

NEET UG Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday, July 20, published the centre and city-wise NEET UG Result 2024 on its official website — exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ and neet.ntaonline.in. These results have been released in compliance with Supreme Court's order.

This year, the NEET UG main exam was held on May 5, 2024, and the results were released on June 4, 2024. Approximately 24 lakh candidates participated in the exam which were held at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities overseas. The re-test was held on June 23, 2024, while the results announced on June 30, 2024. A total of 1,563 candidates participated in this examination.

A controversy arose after NEET results were announced last month, alleging paper leak and irregularities in the conduct of undergraduate medical exam. Several petitions were filed in Supreme Court and High Courts after grace marks were allotted to candidates to compensate for the loss of time. At six centres across India, the exam began later than scheduled. The Supreme Court cancelled these grace marks and asked NTA to conduct an optional retest for the affected 1,563 candidates.

The apex court had decreed the testing agency to publish the results while masking the identities of the aspirants. This move was intended to ascertain whether candidates appearing at allegedly tainted centres secured more marks than those writing the exam elsewhere. Earlier, the Court had ordered the testing agency to release the results latest by July 19, 5:00 pm. However, it granted time till Saturday noon on NTA's request.

The Supreme Court is hearing several petitions seeking cancellation, re-test and a court-monitored probe into the allegations of malpractice in the prestigious exam. On July 22, the apex court will resume hearing the arguments on a batch of pleas.

NEET UG Result 2024: Steps to check marks Follow the below mentioned steps to check NEET UG Result 2024 Step 1: Visit the official website — exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

Step 2: On the home page, click on NEET UG Result 2024 link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials.

Step 4: Click on 'Submit' button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and get a hardcopy for future reference.



