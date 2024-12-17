The National Medical Commission of India unveiled the syllabus for NEET-UG 2025 on Tuesday — covering the core subjects of physics, chemistry and biology. The Undergraduate Medical Education Board has also issued an advisory urging candidates to refer to the updated syllabus while preparing for the upcoming academic session.
Meanwhile Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Tuesday that efforts were currently underway to "restructure" the National Testing Agency. The NTA will also stop conducting recruitment exams from next year — exclusively focusing on entrance tests for higher education institutions. The restructuring is based on recommendations from a high-level committee formed after the NEET-undergraduate exam paper leak.
The NEET-UG exam is currently conducted offline — in pen and paper mode — with students solving multiple choice questions on an OMR sheet. Pradhan however indicated that deliberations were underway on whether to conduct the medical entrance exam through the online mode next year.
UNIT 1: Diversity in Living World
UNIT 2: Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants
UNIT 3: Cell Structure and Function
UNIT 4: Plant Physiology
UNIT 5: Human Physiology
UNIT 6: Reproduction
UNIT 7: Genetics and Evolution
UNIT 8: Biology and Human Welfare
UNIT 9: Biotechnology and Its Applications
UNIT 10: Ecology and Environment
Unit I: Some Basic Concepts in Chemistry
Unit 2: Atomic Structure
Unit 3: Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
Unit 4: Chemical Thermodynamics
Unit 5: Solutions
Unit 6: Equilibrm
Unit 7: Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry
Unit 8: Chemical Kinetics
Unit 9: Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
Unit 10: P- Block Elements
Unit 11: D - and F- Block Elements
Unit 12: Co-Ordination Compounds
Unit 13: Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds
Unit 14:some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry
Unit 15:hydrocarbons
Unit 16: Organic Compounds Containing Halogen
Unit 17: Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen
Unit 18: Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
Unit 19: Biomolecules
Unit 20: Principles Related to Practical Chemistry
Unit 1: Physics and Measurement
Unit 2: Kinematics
Unit 3: Laws of Motion
Unit 4: Work, Energy, and Power
Unit5: Rotational Motion
Unit 6: Gravitation
Unit 7: Properties of Solids and Liquids
Unit 8: Thermodynamics
Unit9:kinetictheoryofgases
Unit 10: Oscillations and Waves
Unit 11: Electrostatics
Unit 12: Current Electricity
Unit 13: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
Unit 14: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
Unit 15: Electromagnetic Waves
Unit 16: Optics
Unit 17: Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
Unit 18: Atoms and Nuclei
Unit 19: Electronic Devices
Unit 20: Experimental Skills
