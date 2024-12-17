The National Medical Commission of India has released the NEET-UG 2025 syllabus for physics, chemistry, and biology.

The National Medical Commission of India unveiled the syllabus for NEET-UG 2025 on Tuesday — covering the core subjects of physics, chemistry and biology. The Undergraduate Medical Education Board has also issued an advisory urging candidates to refer to the updated syllabus while preparing for the upcoming academic session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Tuesday that efforts were currently underway to "restructure" the National Testing Agency. The NTA will also stop conducting recruitment exams from next year — exclusively focusing on entrance tests for higher education institutions. The restructuring is based on recommendations from a high-level committee formed after the NEET-undergraduate exam paper leak.

The NEET-UG exam is currently conducted offline — in pen and paper mode — with students solving multiple choice questions on an OMR sheet. Pradhan however indicated that deliberations were underway on whether to conduct the medical entrance exam through the online mode next year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is a subject-wise breakdown of the syllabus: Biology UNIT 1: Diversity in Living World

UNIT 2: Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants

UNIT 3: Cell Structure and Function {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UNIT 4: Plant Physiology

UNIT 5: Human Physiology

UNIT 6: Reproduction {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UNIT 7: Genetics and Evolution

UNIT 8: Biology and Human Welfare

UNIT 9: Biotechnology and Its Applications {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UNIT 10: Ecology and Environment

CHEMISTRY Unit I: Some Basic Concepts in Chemistry

Unit 2: Atomic Structure {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unit 3: Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

Unit 4: Chemical Thermodynamics

Unit 5: Solutions {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unit 6: Equilibrm

Unit 7: Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry

Unit 8: Chemical Kinetics {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unit 9: Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

Unit 10: P- Block Elements

Unit 11: D - and F- Block Elements {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unit 12: Co-Ordination Compounds

Unit 13: Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds

Unit 14:some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unit 15:hydrocarbons

Unit 16: Organic Compounds Containing Halogen

Unit 17: Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unit 18: Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

Unit 19: Biomolecules

Unit 20: Principles Related to Practical Chemistry {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PHYSICS Unit 1: Physics and Measurement

Unit 2: Kinematics

Unit 3: Laws of Motion {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unit 4: Work, Energy, and Power

Unit5: Rotational Motion

Unit 6: Gravitation {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unit 7: Properties of Solids and Liquids

Unit 8: Thermodynamics

Unit9:kinetictheoryofgases {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unit 10: Oscillations and Waves

Unit 10: Oscillations and Waves

Unit 11: Electrostatics {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unit 12: Current Electricity

Unit 13: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism

Unit 14: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unit 15: Electromagnetic Waves

Unit 16: Optics

Unit 17: Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unit 18: Atoms and Nuclei

Unit 19: Electronic Devices

Unit 20: Experimental Skills {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}