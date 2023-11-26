NEET was imposed on Tamil Nadu, state will get itself exempted with public support: MK Stalin

The NEET (National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test) was imposed on Tamil Nadu and the state will get itself exempted with public support, chief minister MK Stalin said on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Claiming that the NEET was “imposed" on Tamil Nadu to “destroy the medical infrastructure" in the state, Stalin recalled the many suicides of medical aspirants in the state allegedly over the exam.

“We have embarked on a legal struggle to ensure NEET exemption. Some may say with arrogance, even some in (official) positions may say that NEET exemption is not possible. (But) NEET exemption is our aim and it will happen with public support," Stalin said while virtually addressing the 4th state conference of the Doctors' Association for Equality (DASE). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An anti-NEET signature campaign initiated by the DMK's youth wing, student wing and medical wing has become a “people's movement," Stalin said.

He credited his late father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi for creating robust health and medical infrastructure in the state under past DMK governments. The Tamil Nadu government has, more than once, adopted assembly resolutions seeking NEET exemption for the state, arguing that the central qualifying test is against social justice.

On Wednesday, the National Medical Commission (NMC) said that students who have pursued physics, chemistry, biology or biotechnology along with English even as additional subject after passing class 12 from duly recognised boards will be eligible to appear in NEET-UG test. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NMC said that this decision will be applicable even to those students whose applications were previously rejected.

The NMC through the provisions of the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 including the various amendments, under Chapter-II had regulated the admission and selection to MBBS course.

Regulation 11(b) provides that candidates who have passed 10+2 or its equivalent with the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology / Biotechnology and English shall be eligible for appearing in NEET-UG. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

