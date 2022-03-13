NEET-PG: Cut-off for NEET-PG lowered by 15 percentile. See details here

The decision has been taken in an attempt to prevent "wastage of seats." Dr B Srinivas, ADG (ME) and member secretary of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) said, "approximately 8,000 seats were lying vacant after the completion of two rounds of all India quota and two rounds of state quota. By reducing the percentile by 15 points, the Health Ministry (MoHFW) in consultation with National Medical Commission (NMC) will allow approximately 25,000 candidates to participate in the mop up round and will prevent any wastage of seats."