In view of a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases across India, the Central Government on Thursday decided to postpone the NEET-PG medical entrance exams. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) was scheduled to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate on 18 April.

The next date of the NEET-PG medical entrance exams, which will decide the fate of an estimated 1.7 lakh medical aspirants, will be decided later, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said today.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Vardhan wrote, "In light of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Government of India has decided to postpone NEET-PG 2021 exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18. Next date to be decided later. Decision has been taken keeping well-being of our young medical students in mind."

In light of the surge in #COVID19 cases,GoI has decided to postpone #NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18

Next date to be decided later



Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind.@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #NEETPG — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 15, 2021

The postgraduate medical entrance test is conducted for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes for the academic session 2021.

Earlier today, a group of student doctors moved the Supreme Court asking for postponement of the NEET-PG medical entrance exams. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde was scheduled to hear the matter tomorrow.

The petitioners reportedly said that forcing doctors, who treat coronavirus patients on a daily basis, to attend a physical exam would put thousands of lives at risk.

Several medical aspirants are using hashtag postponeneetpg and other similar hashtags on Twitter to urge the NBE to postpone the exam amid an increasing coronavirus cases.

The students are demanding that the exam be held after a few weeks, until the peak of Covid-19 cases is crossed.

CBSE Board Exams 2021

On 14 April, the Centre announced that the CBSE board exams are cancelled for Class 10 and postponed for Class 12 due to rising Covid-19 cases.

The Class 10 exams were scheduled to be held from 4 May to 7 June this year, and Class 12 exams were scheduled to be conducted from 4 May to 15 June, 2021.

The move was announced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and other senior officials yesterday afternoon.

Several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had called for cancellation of the exams prior to the meeting, amid a huge spike in Covid-19 cases across India.

The sudden spike of Covid-19 cases in the second wave made several states shut down their schools and colleges and declare lockdown-like curbs.

