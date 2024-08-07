NEET-PG 2024: Reports claiming potential leakage of examination paper are false and misleading, says Health Ministry

  • The Health Ministry has assured all candidates that the question papers for NEET-PG 2024 are yet to be prepared by NBEMS.

Published7 Aug 2024, 07:49 PM IST
Health Ministry said that reports claiming potential leakage of NEET-PG 2024 Examination Paper are false and misleading.
Health Ministry said that reports claiming potential leakage of NEET-PG 2024 Examination Paper are false and misleading.(Pixabay)

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday rejected the reports claiming potential leakage of NEET-PG 2024 examination paper and termed it false and misleading.

Stating that all candidates are assured that the question papers for NEET-PG 2024 are yet to be prepared by NBEMS, the ministry said, “Claims of paper leak made in social media platforms are bogus.”

“It has come to the notice of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) that some unscrupulous agents are making false and bogus claims by dint of social media platform viz. Telegram Messenger. The cozeners are claiming to provide NEET-PG 2024 questions for the upcoming NEET-PG 2024 Examination in exchange for a considerable amount of money,” said Health Ministry.

The Ministry further said, “It is clarified that NBEMS has already registered a police complaint against such fraudsters and their accomplices for their attempt to befool NEET-PG aspirants in the name of providing questions of NEET-PG 2024 for a considerable sum of money.”

The Ministry also warned that direct or indirect indulgence of anyone in any of such activities or publishing/spreading rumors without verifying the facts shall be appropriately dealt with by NBEMS.

What Health Ministy said?

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) denies such false claims made by Telegram channel titled “NEET-PG LEAKED MATERIAL” and cautions applicants for NEET-PG 2024 to not get allured/misled by such unscrupulous elements who are trying to befool them by claiming to have access to questions of upcoming NEET-PG 2024.

Health Ministy's message for candidates

In case candidates are approached by any such unscrupulous agents/touts promising any such undue favour/ promising to provide question papers for NBEMS examinations through any spoofed emails/SMS or telephone call or forged documents or personally or through social media, the same may be reported to NBEMS through its Communication Web Portal: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main or to the local police for further investigation.

First Published:7 Aug 2024, 07:49 PM IST
