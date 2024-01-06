 NEET-PG exam likely to be held in first week of July; no National Exit Test this year | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 05 2024 15:55:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -0.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 315.00 -0.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 456.75 0.93%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 790.55 -0.64%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 994.10 0.78%
Business News/ Education / News/  NEET-PG exam likely to be held in first week of July; no National Exit Test this year
Back Back

NEET-PG exam likely to be held in first week of July; no National Exit Test this year

 PTI

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination is expected to be held in the first week of July. The counselling for the same will be held in the first week of August.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination is likely to be held in the first week of July this year. The counselling will take place in the first week of July Premium
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination is likely to be held in the first week of July this year. The counselling will take place in the first week of July

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination is likely to be held in the first week of July and the counselling in the first week of August, sources said on Saturday.

Also Read: NEET PG 2023 counselling: Medical bodies support decision, Tamil Nadu CM slams Centre

They further said the National Exit Test (NExT) will not be held this year.

"The NEET-PG examination is likely to be held in the first week of July. The counselling is likely to begin in the first week of August," a source said.

Also Read: NEET PG 2023: Health ministry reduces cut-off to zero across all categories

According to the recently-notified "Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023" which have replaced the Postgraduate Medical Education (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the existing NEET-PG examination will continue till the proposed NExT becomes operational for the purpose of PG admission.

Also Read: NEET PG qualifying percentile reduced to zero: Congress slams decision, questions ‘whom does it benefit’

The NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 06 Jan 2024, 09:35 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App