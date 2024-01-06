NEET-PG exam likely to be held in first week of July; no National Exit Test this year
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination is expected to be held in the first week of July. The counselling for the same will be held in the first week of August.
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination is likely to be held in the first week of July and the counselling in the first week of August, sources said on Saturday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message