The Centre has been instructed to put on hold the counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG till the Supreme Court arrives into a decision regarding the validity of the Centre's decision to introduce OBC and EWS reservation in All India Quota (AIQ).

A SC bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, said, the NEET-PG counselling will not start without its approval as the court is examining a plea against the Centre's decision for medical admission.

The Bench observed that students will be in serious problems if the counselling process goes ahead as scheduled. The top court was told that it has been announced that the counselling will begin from October 25.

Responding to it, the Centre assured that counselling process will not be resumed till the apex court comes to a decision.

The assurance of the Centre came after senior advocate Arvind Dattar, appearing for some NEET candidates, mentioned that by the time the court decides the pending batch of petitions, challenging the July 29 notification, introducing the reservation from this academic year, the entire process of admission will be over and serious prejudice would be caused to the students.

The Supreme Court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Centre and Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) July 29 notice providing 27% reservation for OBC and 10% for EWS category for the admission in the NEET for all medical seats.

The July 29 notice provide 27 per cent reservation for OBC and 10 per cent for the EWS category in 15 per cent UG and 50 per cent PG All India Quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) with effect from the current academic session 2021-22.

(With inputs from agencies)

