Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >NEET-SS 2021 test to be conducted as per old pattern, Centre tells apex court

NEET-SS 2021 test to be conducted as per old pattern, Centre tells apex court

Premium
An anguished top court had said that the medical profession and education have become a business,
1 min read . 11:54 AM IST Livemint

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021 will be conducted as per the old pattern 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that in the interest of students, it has decided to implement changes in the pattern of the NEET-Super Speciality examination from academic year 2022-23.

The Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that in the interest of students, it has decided to implement changes in the pattern of the NEET-Super Speciality examination from academic year 2022-23.

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and B V Nagarathna recorded the submission of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and disposed of pleas of students who challenged the Centre's earlier decision to implement changes in the examination pattern of NEET-Super Speciality from this year.

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and B V Nagarathna recorded the submission of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and disposed of pleas of students who challenged the Centre's earlier decision to implement changes in the examination pattern of NEET-Super Speciality from this year.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The bench, however, said that it is leaving the question open on the validity of the changes made in the pattern of the examination.

On Tuesday, the top court had given one last chance to the Centre to put its “house in order" and take a call on reversing the changes made to the NEET-Super Speciality examination 2021.

An anguished top court had said that the medical profession and education have become a business, and now, the regulation of medical education has also gone that way which is the nation's tragedy.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

17,000 Indian students likely to return to Australia so ...

Premium

Teachers should be trained on mental health issues amon ...

Premium

Delhi govt-run Ambedkar University to release first cut ...

Premium

Centre decides to postpone NEET Super Specialty 2021 fo ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!