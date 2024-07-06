Hello User
BREAKING NEWS

NEET-UG 2024: Counseling delayed amid paper leak row; new date awaited

Livemint

NEET-UG 2024 counseling postponed due to paper leak controversy, new date yet to be announced.

Breaking news

The counseling process for NEET-UG 2024 has been postponed amidst the alleged paper leak row.

Currently, no new date has been announced for the counseling sessions.

(This is a breaking news)

