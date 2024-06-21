NEET-UG 2024 re-exam on Sunday: Exam centres changed, NTA and Education ministry officials to be present

Officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Union education ministry will reportedly be present at the examination centres where the reexamination for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) will be held this week.

Meanwhile, an NTA official was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying, "All other examination centres have changed; one centre in Chandigarh, where only two candidates will appear, will remain the same."

Moreover, one of the centres that has been changed includes Haryana's Jhajjar from where six students had secured a perfect 720, NDTV reported.

The report added that officials from the agency and Union education ministry will also be present at these centres. "The step has been taken to ensure smooth conduct of the re-exam," the official reportedly said.

The NEET (UG)-2024 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities (including 14 cities abroad) for more than 24 lakhs candidates. The result of the NEET (UG) – 2024 was declared on June 4, 2024.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the re-conduct of the NEET (UG)–2024 for 1563 candidates in six cities on June 23 from 02:00 pm to 05:20 pm. These students were granted compensatory/grace marks.

The development came after "irregularities" were reported in NEET-UG exam results. The issue was reported at six examination centres in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Chandigarh, the Hindustan Times reported.

"...NTA decided to reconduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) [NEET (UG)] – 2024 on 23 June 2024 for 1563 candidates who had experienced time loss during the originally scheduled examination on 05 May 2024 and were awarded compensatory marks," the NTA said in a release.

The tentative date of re-examination result is June 30, 2024.

The NTA also informed that the Score Cards of all affected (1563) candidates issued on June 4 will stand cancelled and thus withdrawn.

"The result of those affected candidates (1563) who do not wish to appear for the reexamination will be declared based on their actual marks (without compensation) obtained in the examination conducted on 05.05.2024," the NTA added.

Meanwhile, the marks obtained by the candidates who will appear in the re-test will be considered and their marks based on examination on May 5 will be discarded.