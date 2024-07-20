NEET-UG 2024 results: Haryana center with 6 perfect scorers sees no student exceeding 682

NEET-UG revised result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday, July 20, published the centre and city-wise NEET UG Result 2024 on its official website neet.ntaonline.in in compliance with July 18 Supreme Court's order to publish the NEET-UG 2024 marks while “masking the identity of the candidates”, and none of the candidates from Haryana's Jhajjar centre scored above 682 in the revised results that sparked the fire of protest after six aspirants from the centre got 720 out of 720.

According to the NEET-UG 2024 result declared today by the NTA, only 13 candidates from the controversial Hardayal Public School in Jhajjar scored more than 600 marks.

The controversy The controversy erupted when the NTA released the NEET UG results on 4 June, revealing an unusually high number of candidates achieving perfect scores of 720/720. Additionally, there were instances where candidates obtained scores of 718 or 719, which some have argued were implausible within the exam's framework.

As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, an unprecedented occurrence in the NTA's history. Six of these students were from a single centre in Haryana's Jhajjar, raising suspicions about irregularities, including paper leaks.

The results led to serious accusations and public outcry. Suspicions of tampering and potential leaks of exam papers emerged, especially since a significant number of students achieved full marks.

The NTA justified the results, saying that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

The grant of grace marks to over 1,500 medical aspirants exacerbated the situation, leading to a nationwide protest by medical students and the filing of cases in seven high courts.

Later, the government intervened in the issue and informed the Supreme Court that the Centre had decided to revoke the grace marks awarded to 1,563 students in the NEET-UG 2024 exam. The affected students will be notified of their actual scores and will be given the choice to retake the exam. If they opt out of the re-test, their scores from the 5 May exam will stand.

The government further said the move addresses concerns about fairness in the competitive exam process.

The retest was conducted after the agency withdrew grace marks awarded to students who were compensated for the loss of time due to delay in the start of the examination at six centres in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Chandigarh.