NEET-UG 2024 results: Haryana center with 6 perfect scorers sees no student exceeding 682

NEET-UG revised result: The NTA on Saturday published the centre and city-wise NEET UG Result 2024 in compliance with the Supreme Court's order, and none of the candidates from Haryana's Jhajjar centre scored above 682 in the revised results

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published20 Jul 2024, 08:33 PM IST
NEET-UG 2024 results: Only 13 candidates from the Hardayal Public School in Jhajjar scored more than 600 marks
NEET-UG 2024 results: Only 13 candidates from the Hardayal Public School in Jhajjar scored more than 600 marks(PTI)

NEET-UG revised result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday, July 20, published the centre and city-wise NEET UG Result 2024 on its official website neet.ntaonline.in in compliance with July 18 Supreme Court's order to publish the NEET-UG 2024 marks while “masking the identity of the candidates”, and none of the candidates from Haryana's Jhajjar centre scored above 682 in the revised results that sparked the fire of protest after six aspirants from the centre got 720 out of 720.

According to the NEET-UG 2024 result declared today by the NTA, only 13 candidates from the controversial Hardayal Public School in Jhajjar scored more than 600 marks.

Also Read | NEET UG Result 2024 Today Live Updates: NTA NEET results city, centre wise OUT

The controversy

The controversy erupted when the NTA released the NEET UG results on 4 June, revealing an unusually high number of candidates achieving perfect scores of 720/720. Additionally, there were instances where candidates obtained scores of 718 or 719, which some have argued were implausible within the exam's framework.

As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, an unprecedented occurrence in the NTA's history. Six of these students were from a single centre in Haryana's Jhajjar, raising suspicions about irregularities, including paper leaks.

Also Read | NEET-UG Paper Leak Case: CBI arrests 3 including ‘all-rounder’ who aided kingpin

The results led to serious accusations and public outcry. Suspicions of tampering and potential leaks of exam papers emerged, especially since a significant number of students achieved full marks.

The NTA justified the results, saying that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

Also Read | NEET-UG paper leak: CBI arrests RIMS Ranchi student

The grant of grace marks to over 1,500 medical aspirants exacerbated the situation, leading to a nationwide protest by medical students and the filing of cases in seven high courts.

Later, the government intervened in the issue and informed the Supreme Court that the Centre had decided to revoke the grace marks awarded to 1,563 students in the NEET-UG 2024 exam. The affected students will be notified of their actual scores and will be given the choice to retake the exam. If they opt out of the re-test, their scores from the 5 May exam will stand.

Also Read | NEET-UG 24 exam results to be published by July 20 noon, rules Supreme Court

The government further said the move addresses concerns about fairness in the competitive exam process.

The retest was conducted after the agency withdrew grace marks awarded to students who were compensated for the loss of time due to delay in the start of the examination at six centres in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Chandigarh.

Approximately 2.4 million candidates had participated in the entrance exam held on 5 May across 571 cities, including 14 centres located outside India.

 

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 08:33 PM IST
HomeEducationNewsNEET-UG 2024 results: Haryana center with 6 perfect scorers sees no student exceeding 682

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,925.00-1,347.00
      Chennai
      74,558.00-1,566.00
      Delhi
      75,144.00-389.00
      Kolkata
      74,558.00-531.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

      More From Popular in Education
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue