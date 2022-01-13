Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NEET-UG counselling to commence from 19 Jan. Full schedule here

NEET-UG counselling to commence from 19 Jan. Full schedule here

08:00 PM IST Livemint

  • Mansukh Mandaviya has announced that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-under-graduate (UG) counselling for medical admissions will start from 19 January.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday announced that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-under-graduate (UG) counselling for medical admissions will start from 19 January.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which conducts the counselling, has released the NEET UG counselling schedule.

Earlier on 9 January, Mandaviya said that the NEET-PG counselling for medical admissions will start from 12 January.

"As assured by the Ministry of Health to residential doctors, NEET-PG counselling will be started by Medical Counselling Committee from January 12, 2022, following the order of the Supreme Court," Mandaviya tweeted.

