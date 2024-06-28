NEET-UG exam case: Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district coordinator among 2 more arrested

  • According to details, the CBI officials arrested the principal and vice principal of Oasis School in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.

Updated08:08 PM IST
Hazaribagh: CBI officials at Oasis School for investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak case, in Hazaribagh district, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (PTI Photo)
NEET-UG exam case: A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two people in connection with its probe into the NEET-UG paper leak, Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district coordinator was among two more arrested on 28 June, reported news agency PTI.

According to details, the CBI officials arrested the principal and vice principal of Oasis School in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh. The principal has been identified as Ehsanul Haque, who was made the city coordinator of Hazaribagh for the medical entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5 May.

CBI officials said Vice Principal Imtiaz Alam was designated as the NTA's observer. They added that they are questioning five more people from the district in connection with the paper leak case.

According to CBI, the accused came under scanner during a probe by the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU), who found burnt question papers of NEET-UG during a raid at a hideout of the solver gang.

The EOU, in the statement, claimed that the "leaked" NEET-UG question paper was allegedly obtained from the Oasis School in Hazaribagh by the notorious Sanjeev Kumar alias Lutan Mukhiya gang.

However, they could not establish who was behind the alleged paper leak.

The accused arrested in Bihar's Patna on 27 June are Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar. The CBI had registered six FIRs in the NEET paper leak case. The CBI has taken over one case each in Bihar and Gujarat and three in Rajasthan.

The NTA conducts NEET-UG test for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across India. In 2024, NTA conducted exam on 5 May at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad, where more than 23 lakh candidates appeared.

On Sunday, the CBI registered its first FIR after the Union Education Ministry announced it would hand over the probe into the alleged irregularities in the exam's conduct to the CBI.

With agency inputs.

