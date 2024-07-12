NEET-UG paper leak case: Patna HC sends 13 accused to CBI custody

The Patna High Court sent 13 accused arrested by the Bihar Police in the NEET-UG paper leak case to the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) custody on Friday. The central probe agency will now be able to question these accused in custody and also confront them with kingpin Rockey alias Rakesh Ranjan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CBI had sought the custody of the 13 accused earlier. However, the agency's plea was turned down by the Exclusive Magistrate, CBI, Patna on July 2 on the grounds that the statutory period seeking police custody within the first 15 days since the arrest had elapsed.

The CBI later challenged the order in the high court, arguing that it had taken up investigation in June and should be given a chance to examine the suspects arrested by the state police. The agency had said the accused arrested by the state police had not even undergone 15 days of police custody.

Sources told news agency ANI that the accused were in the custody of the Patna Police and Economic Offence Units of the Bihar Police for just two to four days and sent to judicial custody.

The CBI argued that it may be given the custody of these accused for the remaining period of their police remand which could be from 11-13 days which was granted by the high court.

"Considering the seriousness of the case and in the interest of justice, the operation of the order...passed by the the Exclusive Magistrate...shall remain stayed," Justice Sandeep Kumar was quoted as saying.

Justice Kumar directed the Exclusive Magistrate to grant the custody of the 13 accused to the CBI on Friday itself.

The NEET-UG exam, held on May 5, 2024, has been mired in controversy, with allegations of cheating and impersonation. NEET-UG examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is the pathway for admissions into MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

On Thursday, the CBI arrested accused Rakesh Ranjan alias Rocky from Bihar's Nalanda in connection with the NEET paper leak case. Ranjan is believed to be a one of key player in the NEET paper leak network. He was taken into custody following a planned operation by the CBI, news agency ANI reported.

Raids were conducted at multiple locations, including Patna and Kolkata, aimed at dismantling the intricate web of individuals involved in the scandal.

