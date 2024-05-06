‘Completely baseless’ — NTA rejects NEET-UG question paper leak claims, says every paper ‘accounted for’
NEET-UG Exam 2024: Rejecting alleged claims of NEET-UG exam 2024 question paper leak, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday said that the reports on social media are "completely baseless and without any ground" and that every question paper has been "accounted for", news agency PTI reported.