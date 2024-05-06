NEET-UG Exam 2024: Rejecting claims of NEET-UG exam 2024 question paper leak, the National Testing Agency said the posts on social media are ‘completely baseless and without any ground’ and that every question paper has been ‘accounted for’

NEET-UG Exam 2024: Rejecting alleged claims of NEET-UG exam 2024 question paper leak, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday said that the reports on social media are "completely baseless and without any ground" and that every question paper has been "accounted for", news agency PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NTA, the nodal agency to conduct the exam, said that purported images of the question paper circulating on social media have no relation with the actual paper.

It is important to note that several social media posts have claimed that the question paper of the medical entrance exam, which was conducted in 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad on Sunday, was leaked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It has been ascertained from NTA's security protocols and Standard Operating Procedures that the social media posts pointing towards any paper leak are completely baseless and without any ground.

To put rumours to rest, it is also stated that every single question paper has been accounted for," PTI quoted Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA, as saying.

The NTA Senior Director further said no external person or agency can access the centres once the examination starts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The gates of the examination centres are closed, and no one from outside is permitted access inside the halls, which are under CCTV surveillance," Parashar said.

"All other photographs of question papers circulating on social media have no relation to the actual examination question paper that was administered," she added.

Denying any leak of the question paper at a centre in Rajasthan, the NTA clarified that the distribution of wrong question papers led to some candidates walking out with the papers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The integrity of the examination process was not compromised. The exam was later reconducted for the 120 affected candidates at the centre," Parashar said.

