NEET-UG records highest ever 20.87 lakh applications, 12 lakh female candidates1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 06:39 AM IST
- NEET-UG Exam: The gender gap too breached the two lakh-mark with 11.8 lakh female candidates registering, which is 2.8 lakh more than male candidates. The number of male candidates is 9.02 lakh
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) medical entrance exam has recieved an all time high of a record 20.87 lakh registrations which also includes 12 lakh female candidates, according to officials as reported by news agency PTI. According to registration statistics, 20.87 lakh candidates have applied for the crucial exam, over 2.57 lakh more than last year.
