The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) medical entrance exam has recieved an all time high of a record 20.87 lakh registrations which also includes 12 lakh female candidates, according to officials as reported by news agency PTI. According to registration statistics, 20.87 lakh candidates have applied for the crucial exam, over 2.57 lakh more than last year.

The NEET-UG is the largest entrance exam in the country, followed by CUET-UG.

The gender gap too breached the two lakh-mark with 11.8 lakh female candidates registering, which is 2.8 lakh more than male candidates. The number of male candidates is 9.02 lakh.

The exam will be held on May 7. The maximum registrations are from Maharashthra, followed by Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency(NTA) has issued a clarification regarding the medium of the Question Paper for NEET (UG)-2023. It said that candidates opting for English would be provided Test Booklet in English only and candidates opting for Hindi would be provided with a bilingual test booklet in English and Hindi.

Also candidates opting for regional languages would also be provided with a bilingual Test Booklet in selected regional language and English. The booklet will contain English and Hindi paper in white colour and the regional language in yellow colour, Urdu will be available in green colour.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.