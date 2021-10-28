The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Under Graduate (NEET-UG) courses for the year 2021 on Thursday. The exam conducting body will announce the results at neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Over 16 lakh candidates, who appeared for the NEET examination will be able to download their NEET result by entering the roll number, and date of birth.

The NEET 2021 result PDF includes information such as personal details, subject-wise NEET percentile, total marks, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) rank, and other details of the aspirants.

Steps to check NEET 2021 results

- Go to the official website of NEET 2021 – neet.nta.nic.in

- Select “Result – NEET (UG) 2021" link

- Put your credentials for the NEET 2021 entrance exam and log in

- NEET 2021 results will be displayed on your screen

- Download and keep it for future reference

The NTA was ready to declare the result but due to the Bombay High Court's recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra.

Today, however, the Supreme Court has cleared the way for the administering body to announce NEET result 2021, by staying a recent Bombay HC order.

A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Dinesh Maheshwari and BR Gavai passed the above order while hearing an appeal by the NTA against the Bombay High Court order.

NTA can announce NEET-UG results, said the Bench, adding that the "issue raised by the two students can be examined but the results of 16 lakh students cannot be withheld due to that."

