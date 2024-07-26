NEET-UG’s revised and final results declared: Check scorecard, answer key — number of toppers drop to 17 from 61

The NTA released revised and final results for NEET-UG exam 2024 on Friday. The revised NEET results led to a reshuffle in their ranks. The number of toppers in the NEET-UG 2024 exam dropped to 17, from 61 earlier.

Livemint
Updated26 Jul 2024, 07:25 PM IST
NEET aspirants assembles within the precinct of Supreme court of India during a hearing upon NEET Paper leak case in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, July 18, 2024.
NEET aspirants assembles within the precinct of Supreme court of India during a hearing upon NEET Paper leak case in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, July 18, 2024. ( (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times))

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the revised and final scorecard and answer key for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test undergraduate exam (NEET UG) exam on Friday. The results were revised for all the 23 lakh candidates who took the NEET-UG 2024 for the year 2024 on May 5.

Number of NEET toppers drop: The revised NEET results led to a reshuffle in their ranks. The number of toppers in the NEET-UG 2024 exam dropped to 17, from 61 earlier, after the results were revised.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi on NEET-UG paper leak: ’Exam system up for sale’

How to check NEET-UG scorecard and final answer key?

"Please check your photo and QR code on your scorecard. If either the photo or the QR code is missing, kindly re-download it," said NTA on its website.

Steps to check NEET-UG scorecard:

Step 1: Visit official website. Tap here for the direct link to the scorecard – https://neet.ntaonline.in/frontend/web/re-revised25july-scorecard/score-card

1) Add application Number

2) Date of Birth

3) Candidate Email

OR

1) Candidate Mobile / Alternate Mobile

2) Enter Security Pin(Case Sensitive)

Direct link to final and revised answer key to the NEET-UG exam: Tap here

More than 24 lakh candidates took the NEET-UG 2024 exam at 4,750 different centres located in 571 Cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside India on May 5. The re-examination was conducted on June 23 for 1,563 candidates who had experienced time loss during the originally scheduled examination on May 5.

Also Read | ‘Will have serious …’: 5 reasons why SC ruled against NEET UG re-exam

The declaration was made days after the Supreme Court directed the NTA to release results after revising the answer of one Physics question. The NTA had treated the two of the four options as correct answers to the Physics question and had granted four marks to those examinees who had marked these options – based on different NCERT books.

Now, only those students, whose answers match the one given by IIT-Delhi, will get four marks for the question. Meanwhile, over 4 lakh NEET-UG aspirants, who answered the other option as per the old NCERT textbook, will lose five marks instead.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had also dismissed the pleas seeking cancellation and re-test of the controversy-ridden exam, holding that there was no evidence on record to conclude that it was "vitiated" on account of "systemic breach" of its sanctity.

 

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 07:25 PM IST
HomeEducationNewsNEET-UG’s revised and final results declared: Check scorecard, answer key — number of toppers drop to 17 from 61

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,410.00-885.00
      Chennai
      69,660.00-874.00
      Delhi
      69,387.00-1,285.00
      Kolkata
      69,796.00-876.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

      More From Popular in Education
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue