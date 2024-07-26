NEET-UG’s revised and final results declared: Check scorecard, answer key — number of toppers drop to 17 from 61

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the revised and final scorecard and answer key for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test undergraduate exam (NEET UG) exam on Friday. The results were revised for all the 23 lakh candidates who took the NEET-UG 2024 for the year 2024 on May 5.

Number of NEET toppers drop: The revised NEET results led to a reshuffle in their ranks. The number of toppers in the NEET-UG 2024 exam dropped to 17, from 61 earlier, after the results were revised.

How to check NEET-UG scorecard and final answer key? "Please check your photo and QR code on your scorecard. If either the photo or the QR code is missing, kindly re-download it," said NTA on its website.

Steps to check NEET-UG scorecard:

Step 1: Visit official website. Tap here for the direct link to the scorecard – https://neet.ntaonline.in/frontend/web/re-revised25july-scorecard/score-card

1) Add application Number

2) Date of Birth

3) Candidate Email

OR

1) Candidate Mobile / Alternate Mobile

2) Enter Security Pin(Case Sensitive)

Direct link to final and revised answer key to the NEET-UG exam: Tap here

More than 24 lakh candidates took the NEET-UG 2024 exam at 4,750 different centres located in 571 Cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside India on May 5. The re-examination was conducted on June 23 for 1,563 candidates who had experienced time loss during the originally scheduled examination on May 5.

The declaration was made days after the Supreme Court directed the NTA to release results after revising the answer of one Physics question. The NTA had treated the two of the four options as correct answers to the Physics question and had granted four marks to those examinees who had marked these options – based on different NCERT books.

Now, only those students, whose answers match the one given by IIT-Delhi, will get four marks for the question. Meanwhile, over 4 lakh NEET-UG aspirants, who answered the other option as per the old NCERT textbook, will lose five marks instead.