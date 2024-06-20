NEET-UG, UGC-NET row: High-level committee being formed, guilty won’t be spared, says minister Dharmendra Pradhan

As the political slugfest continues over NEET-UG results and UGC-NET examination cancelation, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that the future of students is government's priority and errors in NEET examination were limited to specific region.
The Education Minister urged to have faith in systems and stated that no irregularities or malpractices will be tolerated by government.
“We are Committed to hold zero-error exam. A high-level committee being formed to improve NTA functioning,” added Pradhan.
Pradhan's remark comes hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government and the Prime Minister over the issue.
– Narendra Modi has not been able to stop or doesn't want to stop paper leaks in India
– Narendra Modi's main agenda right now is the (election of) Speaker.
– The reason behind paper leaks is that the education system has been captured by the BJP's parent organisation.
– What was done by Narendra Modi to the economy through demonetization, has now been done to the education system.
–It is very important that the people who are guilty here are brought to book, and they are punished.
– BJP's national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the government is fully alert and sensitive over NEET exam.
– Rahul Gandhi has nothing to do with the future of lakhs of students, he just wants to play his politics on this topic.
– If there is an epicentre for paper leak in the country, it was Congress' and Ashok Gehlot's govt in Rajasthan