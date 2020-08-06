NEP 2020: PM Modi to deliver inaugural address on Higher Education policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver the inaugural address via video conference at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ tomorrow. This will be the first time PM Modi will speak on the NEP 2020 after its announcement last month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver the inaugural address via video conference at the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ tomorrow. This will be the first time PM Modi will speak on the NEP 2020 after its announcement last month.

The new National Education Policy (NEP) approved by the Union Cabinet suggested a slew of changes, ranging from reduction in school curriculum to discontinuation of MPhil.

The new National Education Policy (NEP) approved by the Union Cabinet suggested a slew of changes, ranging from reduction in school curriculum to discontinuation of MPhil.

The NEP aims create an education system that contributes directly to transforming the country, providing high-quality education to all, and making India a global knowledge superpower.

The new policy seeks to expand access to higher education for 50% of high school students by 2035, and achieve universal adult literacy before that date.