NEP 2020: Pradhan launches Ramakrishna Mission’s ‘Awakening’ programme

NEP 2020: Pradhan launches Ramakrishna Mission’s ‘Awakening’ programme1 min read . 06:00 PM IST
Pradhan said the initiative was a step towards ensuring holistic personality development of a child aligned with the philosophy of NEP 2020.
Pradhan said the initiative was a step towards ensuring holistic personality development of a child aligned with the philosophy of NEP 2020.
New Delhi: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated Ramakrishna Mission’s ‘Awakening ’ programme for students of classes 1 to 5, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
New Delhi: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated Ramakrishna Mission’s ‘Awakening ’ programme for students of classes 1 to 5, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
This ‘Awakening’ programme is an initiative towards ensuring overall personality development of a child in line with the philosophy of National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.
This ‘Awakening’ programme is an initiative towards ensuring overall personality development of a child in line with the philosophy of National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.
Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that the NEP 2020 is deeply inspired by the philosophy of Swami Vivekananda, adding that India’s greats such as Sri Aurobindo, Mahatma Gandhi, Vivekananda envisioned an education system that is progressive and rooted in civilizational values to take the country forward.
According to the ministry, Pradhan said that social transformation is one of the key goals of education. Values and wisdom are more important than material wealth. Value-based education is important for building a future-ready and socially conscious generation, he added.
While implementing NEP 2020, there must be an emphasis on creating value-based educational programmes for classes 9 to 12, in addition to those in classes 1-8.
Pradhan said the initiative was a step towards ensuring holistic personality development of a child aligned with the philosophy of NEP 2020.
The minister called upon CBSE to institute an advisory framework for encouraging value-based education in all schools from Balvatika to Class XII for creating a talent pool ready for challenges of life and committed to national progress and global welfare.