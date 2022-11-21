NEP 2020 to universalize credit framework: Pradhan

The National Credit Framework will be a key for enhancing the economic convertibility of education, bringing a vast majority of our population under the fold of formal education and skilling, achieving GER targets and accelerating India’s march towards becoming a $5 trillion economy
New Delhi: National Education Policy 2020 envisages universalization of credit framework for removing barriers between knowledge, skill and employability, said Union Minister for Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: National Education Policy 2020 envisages universalization of credit framework for removing barriers between knowledge, skill and employability, said Union Minister for Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday.
Addressing the stakeholders’ consultation on draft National Credit Framework (NCrF) at IIT Delhi, the minister said that NEP 2020 establishes a credit accumulation and transfer system for all kinds of learning to ensure seamless mobility between learning and skilling pathways.
Addressing the stakeholders’ consultation on draft National Credit Framework (NCrF) at IIT Delhi, the minister said that NEP 2020 establishes a credit accumulation and transfer system for all kinds of learning to ensure seamless mobility between learning and skilling pathways.
Pradhan added that to reap demographic dividend, the government has to provide a level playing field and equal opportunities to everyone. “This can only be achieved by recognizing, accounting and formalizing all kinds of conventional, unconventional and experiential knowledge repositories."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The minister said that National Credit Framework will provide an opportunity to recognise applied aspects of knowledge and skills. “It will also create new possibilities for lifelong learning & skilling. NCrF will boost per capita productivity, empower all and lay a strong foundation for India to lead this century."
“The National Credit Framework will be a key for enhancing the economic convertibility of education, bringing a vast majority of our population under the fold of formal education and skilling, achieving GER targets and accelerating India’s march towards becoming a $5 trillion economy," Pradhan added.
The Credits Framework aims to democratize education by enabling learners to earn credits not just through academic education or classroom learning but through co-curriculars, extracurriculars, vocational learning, online or distance learning, recognition of prior learning, and informal learning.
It also proposes the alignment of notional learning hours—the number of hours a student will spend to achieve a particular learning outcome across academic classes including preschool, school and higher education.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.