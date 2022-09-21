NEP 2020 will prove to be a milestone for education: Anurag Thakur

NEP 2020 replaced the National Policy on Education framed in 1986. The NEP 2020 is aimed at reforming school and higher education systems in the country. Among the reforms introduced, the choice between 3 or 4-year undergraduate courses and multiple entries was provided.
NEW DELHI: The central government has taken revolutionary step in the fields of sports, education, skill development and regional language education by bringing in the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.
He was addressing the 65th convocation of the college at Varinder Auditorium of Doaba College, Jalandhar.
“Today’s era is about women empowerment, the biggest proof of which is that women are advancing in every field- especially education and sports, that is an ideal picture of today’s changing India," Thakur added.