NEP 2020 will prove to be a milestone for education: Anurag Thakur

The Union Cabinet approved the National Education Policy (NEP) in July 2020. (Photo: Hindustan Times)

1 min read . 01:59 PM IST

NEP 2020 replaced the National Policy on Education framed in 1986. The NEP 2020 is aimed at reforming school and higher education systems in the country. Among the reforms introduced, the choice between 3 or 4-year undergraduate courses and multiple entries was provided.