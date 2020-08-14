NEP implementation may be done in phased manner from 2021-22

The implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) is likely to happen in a phased manner from the 2021-22 academic year, with central government-funded institutions adopting the new norms first.

Since the education sector is largely under the jurisdiction of states and the institution structures differ from state to state, the implementation will need to be gradual.

“2020 is not a feasible idea. You cannot disrupt an academic year in the middle as it will unsettle lakhs of students. Implementation will be gradual from next year," said a government official, requesting anonymity.

“While the setting up of an academic credit bank for effecting multiple entries and exits at the undergraduate level is likely to be among the first set of reforms in higher education, the new schooling structure envisaged in the 5+3+3+4 model may be the first set of things to be rolled out in 2021," said the official.

The official said work is on to implement the reforms smoothly. While three- and four-year undergraduate degree programmes will be implemented first from central universities, state universities with hundreds of colleges affiliated to them may need more time.

A second official said the setting up of the National Research Foundation, as suggested in the NEP, can be done faster as it falls under the ambit of the Union government. The chief scientific adviser of the government is part of the discussion process and exact details will emerge soon.

“But funding will largely happen for projects than institutions. The type of project and work an institution or group of institutions or researchers seek funds for will be evaluated on the merit of the projects and proposals," said the second official.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked education ministry officials to devise a strategy, put in place a road map, attach a timeline, and go all out to implement the new NEP by mobilizing resources.

The second official said for all higher educational institution to become autonomous, they need to get high grades in institutional assessment. Hence, universal assessment will have to be achieved before the aim of universal autonomy as envisaged in the new NEP.

