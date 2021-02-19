'NEP will gallop our journey to becoming Vishwa-guru': Bengal Governor

'NEP will gallop our journey to becoming Vishwa-guru': Bengal Governor1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 11:49 AM IST
- At the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University, the Bengal Governor said that this will help us becoming 'Vishwa-guru'
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually took part in the convocation programme of Visva-Bharati
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was all praise for the New Education Policy (NEP). At the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University, the Bengal Governor said that this will help us becoming 'Vishwa-guru'.
"The New Education Policy will gallop our journey to becoming 'Vishwa-guru'. The policy is turning out to be a gamechanger in much-needed education reforms," said West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually took part in the convocation programme of Visva-Bharati.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar also attended the convocation.
Last year, the government replaced a 34-year-old National Policy on Education, framed in 1986, with the New Education Policy of 2020. Some of the biggest highlights of the NEP 2020 are, 1) a single regulator for higher education institutions, 2) multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, 3) discontinuation of MPhil programmes, 4) low stakes board exams, 5) common entrance exams for universities.
