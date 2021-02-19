OPEN APP
Home >Education >News >'NEP will gallop our journey to becoming Vishwa-guru': Bengal Governor
PM Narendra Modi takes part in the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University, via video conferencing. (ANI)
PM Narendra Modi takes part in the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University, via video conferencing. (ANI)

'NEP will gallop our journey to becoming Vishwa-guru': Bengal Governor

1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 11:49 AM IST Staff Writer

  • At the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University, the Bengal Governor said that this will help us becoming 'Vishwa-guru'
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually took part in the convocation programme of Visva-Bharati

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was all praise for the New Education Policy (NEP). At the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University, the Bengal Governor said that this will help us becoming 'Vishwa-guru'.

"The New Education Policy will gallop our journey to becoming 'Vishwa-guru'. The policy is turning out to be a gamechanger in much-needed education reforms," said West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the convocation ceremony of Visva-Bharati University.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | Turnout modest for second covid shot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually took part in the convocation programme of Visva-Bharati.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar also attended the convocation.

Last year, the government replaced a 34-year-old National Policy on Education, framed in 1986, with the New Education Policy of 2020. Some of the biggest highlights of the NEP 2020 are, 1) a single regulator for higher education institutions, 2) multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, 3) discontinuation of MPhil programmes, 4) low stakes board exams, 5) common entrance exams for universities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout