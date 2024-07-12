NEST 2024 result out at nestexam.in. Direct link, how to check scorecard

NEST 2024 result: The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar declared the results of the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2024 on Friday, July 12, 2024. Candidates who appeared for NEST 2024 can check their results on the official website at nestexam.in

Candidates must note that they will have to enter their login credentials, such as Application No./Login ID and Password, to check and download their NEST 2024 results. The NISER Bhubaneswar has also released the merit list.

NEST Results 2024: How to check the scorecard Go to the official website of NEST: nestexam.in.

Click on the NEST 2024 results link available on the home page

A new page will open

Enter your login credentials such as Application No./Login ID, Password

The NEST 2024 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard

Keep a hard copy of NEST Results 2024 for future referenc

NEST Results 2024: Details mentioned on the scorecard Candidates must check out the following on their scorecard

Candidate Name

Percentile

Marks

Rank

Roll Number

Candidate’s photograph

Category

Qualifying percentile

Category rank

It is important to note that the NEST 2024 examination was conducted at 129 centres (major towns or cities) nationwide on June 30 (Sunday) in two shifts. The first shift started at 9 a.m. and concluded at 12:30 p.m., while the second session started at 2:30 p.m. and ended at 6 p.m. The exam was conducted online in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, with candidates having the option to take it in either English or Hindi.

In NEST 2024, there were 60 questions in each of the four sections, including physics, mathematics, chemistry, and biology. According to the notification, the three best scores from the four sections were considered during the preparation of the merit list. In other words, the worst score among the four sections was not considered for the merit list calculation.

