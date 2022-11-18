NESTS, 1M1B Foundation sign MoU to train teachers and students of EMRSes

“1 Million For 1 Billion (1M1B), is a Bengaluru-based Not for Profit company accredited to the United Nations with special consultative status to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications and also is a registered credible organization with NGO Darpan Portal of NITI Aayog. It is a social innovation and future skills initiative aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," the ministry said.