NESTS, 1M1B Foundation sign MoU to train teachers and students of EMRSes

New Delhi: A Memorandum of Understanding has been between National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), an autonomous organization established under Ministry of Tribal Affairs and 1M1B Foundation (1M1B), the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said in a statement.
The programme will skill teachers and students with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) using AR-VR skills curriculum launched by CBSE.
The programme objectives include conduct of training and capacity-building programs for teachers and students of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSes). In a pilot, as part of the MoU, the programme is being implemented in EMRSes of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.
“1 Million For 1 Billion (1M1B), is a Bengaluru-based Not for Profit company accredited to the United Nations with special consultative status to the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications and also is a registered credible organization with NGO Darpan Portal of NITI Aayog. It is a social innovation and future skills initiative aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," the ministry said.
NESTS in partnership 1M1B aims to engage students of EMRSes in nation-building by enabling teachers and students to understand the world of possibilities offered by emerging technologies and become creators using Augmented reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) to build India’s Metaverse.
In congruence with NEP 2020, it is believed that this collaboration will go a long way in providing students of EMRSes an exposure to immersive, visual, and experiential learning that shall enhance human infrastructure resource for the nation.
