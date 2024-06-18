UGC NET June Exam 2024 exam today, check last minute tips before exam

UGC NET June Exam 2024 exam today: Candidates appearing for the NET UGC examination today can check the last minute tips before visiting the examination centre.

Livemint, Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
First Published08:21 AM IST
NET UGC 2024 exam today, check last minute tips before exam
NET UGC 2024 exam today, check last minute tips before exam(Yogendra Kumar )

The National Testing Agency will conduct the UGC Net June Exam 2024 today. Candidates who have applied for the UGC Net exams are required to be present at the examination centre on time with their admit cards and proof of personal ID.

The admit cards can be downloaded by all appearing candidates from the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. All appearing candidates can download the admit cards

Also Read | NEET UG result row: Education minister flags ‘irregularities’

UGC NET June 2024 examination today, last-minute tips

Aspirants who are applying for the UGC Net June 2024 Examination can check the exam guidelines given below:

-Carry your admit card with proof of original photo ID. Make sure that there is no mismatch in name and date of birth between the ID proof you are carrying and the admit card you have.

In addition to this, make sure to carry two recent passport-size colour photographs along with original valid photo ID proof.

-Make sure to carry no electronic devices with you, as they are prohibited inside the exam centre.

Also Read | 6 top NEET scorers in Haryana to lose scores after NTA withdraws grace marks

UGC NET 2024 Shift Timing

The UGC NET examination will be held today, June 18. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam will begin at 9:30 am and will end at 12:30 pm. The second shift exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

UGC NET 2024 Exam today: Last minute preparation tips

For candidates who are appearing for the first shift exam, it is better to avoid any further revisions. Otherwise, candidates can go through short notes they have prepared for last-minute revision.

Also Read | UGC NET June 2024 exam, city slip schedule released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

-Focus on important topics that carry more weight.

-Recall the points you have read today morning and yesterday.

-Revise notes to consolidate your knowledge.

-Avoid starting new topics, as it may confuse you.

-Keep your important documents like the admit card and ID proof in a secure place to avoid anxiety after reaching the examination centre.

Stay hydrated, carry a water bottle if allowed, and eat something light (fruits or a healthy beverage) to maintain energy levels during examination and improve concentration.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeEducationnewsUGC NET June Exam 2024 exam today, check last minute tips before exam

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

313.95
03:37 AM | 18 JUN 2024
4.4 (1.42%)

Tata Steel

184.00
03:37 AM | 18 JUN 2024
0.95 (0.52%)

Indian Oil Corporation

173.25
03:37 AM | 18 JUN 2024
2.95 (1.73%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

279.75
03:37 AM | 18 JUN 2024
4.55 (1.65%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,950.000.00
    Chennai
    73,160.000.00
    Delhi
    73,663.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,016.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Education

    More From Popular in Education
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue