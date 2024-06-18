UGC NET June Exam 2024 exam today, check last minute tips before exam

UGC NET June Exam 2024 exam today: Candidates appearing for the NET UGC examination today can check the last minute tips before visiting the examination centre.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the UGC Net June Exam 2024 today. Candidates who have applied for the UGC Net exams are required to be present at the examination centre on time with their admit cards and proof of personal ID.

The admit cards can be downloaded by all appearing candidates from the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. All appearing candidates can download the admit cards

UGC NET June 2024 examination today, last-minute tips Aspirants who are applying for the UGC Net June 2024 Examination can check the exam guidelines given below:

-Carry your admit card with proof of original photo ID. Make sure that there is no mismatch in name and date of birth between the ID proof you are carrying and the admit card you have.

In addition to this, make sure to carry two recent passport-size colour photographs along with original valid photo ID proof.

-Make sure to carry no electronic devices with you, as they are prohibited inside the exam centre.

UGC NET 2024 Shift Timing The UGC NET examination will be held today, June 18. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam will begin at 9:30 am and will end at 12:30 pm. The second shift exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

UGC NET 2024 Exam today: Last minute preparation tips For candidates who are appearing for the first shift exam, it is better to avoid any further revisions. Otherwise, candidates can go through short notes they have prepared for last-minute revision.

-Focus on important topics that carry more weight.

-Recall the points you have read today morning and yesterday.

-Revise notes to consolidate your knowledge.

-Avoid starting new topics, as it may confuse you.

-Keep your important documents like the admit card and ID proof in a secure place to avoid anxiety after reaching the examination centre.

Stay hydrated, carry a water bottle if allowed, and eat something light (fruits or a healthy beverage) to maintain energy levels during examination and improve concentration.

