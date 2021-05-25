NEW DELHI: The new National Education Policy 2020will be rolled out in the upcoming academic session, at least among central government-funded institutions.

“National Education Policy on fast track…nationwide implementation kick-starts in June," education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said in a post on Twitter. The minister said there are around 181 identified tasks, which will be completed under the new education policy.

But all the identified tasks won’t be implemented on the first year of its implementation.

Among those likely to be rolled out in year one are multidisciplinary courses in both under graduate and post graduate programmes, multiple entry and exit flexibility in university degrees, and the beginning of a credit bank system.

While state level implementation may get delayed, but central universities across the country are expected to follow the government's direction in the first year.

India approved the new National Education Policy 2020 in July last year with a board roadmap for transforming school and higher education over the next decade and a half. This is the country's third education policy after Independence but implementation has been on hold for a year as authorities work own the finer details.

