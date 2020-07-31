New education policy makes a course correction

“European countries largely offer a one-year Master’s in management streams. Now this will attract students. A two-way flow of students will happen, depending on who is offering the degree in India and what kind of countries they are targeting in Europe. I think the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top B-Schools will start offering one-year degrees without facing legal hassles or pressure from education regulators. One-year Master’s degrees are a good option for professionals," said S.S. Mantha, former chairman of the All Indian Council of Technical Education (AICTE).