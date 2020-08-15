New Education Policy to play key role in achieving self reliance: PM at Red Fort

New Delhi: The new National Education Policy will play a key role in making India self reliant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday during his 74th Independence Day speech that had constant reference to an 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

"In achieving self reliance, in making India modern, in the making of a New India and in converting India into a happy and prosperous nation, education plays an important role. With this thought in mind, the new Education Policy (NEP) was announced," the PM said.

He said the focus on developing a National Research Foundation (NRF) in the NEP will boost R&D and help the country innovative.

He said the the new policy will connect the youth to the roots and make them modern as well. Talking about adoption of technology in education, he said online education has become a way of life during this covid-19 pandemic.

India unveiled a new NEP on 29 July by incorporating several education reforms in both school and university level including exam reforms and focus on foundational learning and an aim to make all higher educational Institute autonomous by 2035.

