The National Exit Test (NExT) will be conducted in the first half of 2023, Union minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday after chairing a review meeting of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

To ensure smooth running of the examination, a mock run will be conducted in 2022, he added. The results of NExT, both steps 1 and 2, will be used for the qualifying final MBBS exam, to get a licence for practising medicine in India, as well as for merit-based allocation of postgraduate seats in broad specialties. The exam will be the same for all, including those trained in India and outside. This will address the problem of foreign medical graduates getting mutual recognition, the ministry said.

“The government is committed to create quality medical education and transparent examination infrastructure and health services. It is relentlessly working with all stakeholders to achieve this objective," Mandaviya added.

The NMC was established through the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, which came into force on 25 September 2020. The objective is to improve access to quality and affordable medical education, ensuring adequate and high-quality medical professionals in India, and to provide equitable and universal healthcare.

NMC is responsible for laying down policies to ensure high standards in medical education, and making necessary rules to regulate medical institutions, research and medical professionals, besides assessing healthcare needs, including human resources and infrastructure, and developing a road map to meet the standards. It also oversees functions related to promoting, coordinating and framing of policies for proper functioning of the commission, the autonomous boards and state medical councils. NMC also acts as the appellate jurisdiction with respect to decisions of autonomous boards.

