New medical entrance NExT to  be  held  in  first half of 2023: Centre

To ensure smooth running of the examination, a mock run will be conducted in 2022, he added. The results of NExT, both steps 1 and 2, will be used for the qualifying final MBBS exam, to get a licence for practising medicine in India, as well as for merit-based allocation of postgraduate seats in broad specialties. The exam will be the same for all, including those trained in India and outside. This will address the problem of foreign medical graduates getting mutual recognition, the ministry said.

