New panel to devise school curriculum

The new committee “will discuss the position papers finalized by the national focus groups on different aspects of all the above four areas...will draw inputs from state curriculum frameworks". The four NCFs would also reflect upon the implications of situations such as the covid-19 pandemic on education and suggest ways for future readiness. “While convening its meetings, committee may invite subject experts, scholars, educationists, etc. as and when required and deliberate and decide upon the course of actions with the objective to meet the timelines of the strategy for the development of NCFs," the ministry said in a statement.

