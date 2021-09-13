New school board, startup ecosystem in schools are next reform agenda: Sisodia

CBSE has done a great job in facilitating quality education at schools. Now, we want to take this much ahead: When we are talking about pass and fail, CBSE did a good job in ensuring quality. But we wish to test the mindset of students, CBSE does not have that. We want to test the learning outcome of students, CBSE does not have this facility. I wish to gauge and amend the understanding of students, their learning applicability. So, we have partnered IB board as our partner. Curriculum design, teachers’ training, exam pattern and testing will be done by IB. This is not a board for Class X and XII students. We are looking at continuous assessment. This is why we have set up a new board.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}