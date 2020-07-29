New school education policy: Grading system, more choice of subjects

NEW DELHI : The Union Cabinet is likely to approve the draft New Education Policy (NEP 2020), which aims to revamp of all aspects of Indian education structure, to regulate and govern, to create a new system that is aligned with the aspirational goals of 21st century education, while remaining consistent with India’s traditions and value systems, in a cabinet meet today.

The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence here.

The national education policy envisions an India centred education system that contributes directly to transforming nation sustainably into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society, by providing high quality education to all.

Here are the highlights you need to know about the New Education Policy:

Pre-primary education: The new education policy aims to universalize the pre-primary education (age range of 3-6 years) by 2025 and provide foundational literacy and numeracy for all by 2025.

Universal access to education: To reintegrating dropouts and ensure universal access to education, the NEP has set an objective to achieve access and participation in free and compulsory school education for all children in the age group of 3-18 years by 2030.

New Curricular and Pedagogical Structure: The new education policy proposes new Curricular and Pedagogical Structure, with 5+3+3+4 design covering the children in the age group 3-18 years. Under this (I) Five years of the Foundational Stage: 3 years of pre-primary school and Grades 1, 2; (II) Three years of the Preparatory (or Latter Primary) Stage: Grades 3, 4, 5; (III) Three years of the Middle (or Upper Primary) Stage: Grades 6, 7, 8 and (IV) Four years of the High (or Secondary) Stage: Grades 9, 10, 11, 12.

No hard separation of arts and sciences: The new education policy aims to give students increased flexibility and choice of subjects to study across the arts, humanities, sciences, sports, and vocational subjects.

Education in the local language/mother tongue: Since children learn languages most quickly between 2-8 years, and multilingualism has great cognitive benefits for students, children will be immersed in three languages early on, from the Foundational Stage.

Continuation of the three language formula in schools: The three language formula, followed since the adoption of the National Policy on Education 1968, and endorsed in the National Policy on Education 1986/1992 as well as the NCF 2005, will be continued, keeping in mind the Constitutional provisions and aspirations of the people, regions, and the Union.

Exposure to Classical Languages of India: Every student in the country will take a fun course on “The Languages of India" sometime in Grades 6-8. For the enrichment of the children, and for the preservation of these rich languages and their artistic treasures, all students in all schools, public or private, will take at least two years of a classical language of India in Grades 6-8, with the option to continue through secondary education and university.

Physical Education: All students at all levels of school will have regular periods and opportunities to participate in physical activity and exercise, including sports, games, yoga, martial arts, dance, gardening, and more, in accordance with local availability of teachers and facilities.

State School Regulatory Authority: An independent, state-wide, regulatory body called the State School Regulatory Authority will be created for each state.

National Research Foundation: A National Research Foundation will be established to grant competitive funding for outstanding research proposals across all disciplines, as determined by peer review and success of proposals.

Rashtriya Shiksha Aayog: The NEP aims to create a new apex body, the Rashtriya Shiksha Aayog or National Education Commission, headed by the Prime Minister of India. The penal will be responsible for developing, articulating, implementing, evaluating and revising the vision of education in the country.

Ministry of Education: In order to bring the focus back on education and learning, the MHRD will be redesignated as the Ministry of Education

