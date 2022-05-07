Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / News /  NHAI recruitment 2022: Managerial posts vacant; here's how to apply

NHAI recruitment 2022: Managerial posts vacant; here's how to apply

The last date for submission of the printout of online application form along with other documents is till June 20, 2022, NHAI informed 
1 min read . 02:31 PM IST Livemint

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applicants for several managerial posts. They can apply for the posts through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. There are as many as 7 posts that are currently vacant. 

Check the details here: 

Last day of submission:

The applicants can apply for the post till 6 June. However, the last date for submission of the printout of online application form along with other documents is till June 20, 2022.

Posts that are vacant: 

General Manager: 2 Posts

Deputy General Manager: 4 Posts

Manager: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

You can look for the age limit and educational qualification needed for the posts through &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;.

Where to Send Applications

The applications for General Manager and Deputy General Manager should be sent to DGM (HR & Admn)-IA National Highways Authority of India Plot No.G5-&6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075 and applications for Manager posts should be sent to DGM (HR & Admn)-IB National Highways Authority of India Plot No.G5-&6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075.