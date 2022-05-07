NHAI recruitment 2022: Managerial posts vacant; here's how to apply

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The applicants can apply for the post till 6 June. However, the last date for submission of the printout of online application form along with other documents is till June 20, 2022.
National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applicants for several managerial posts. They can apply for the posts through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. There are as many as 7 posts that are currently vacant.
The applications for General Manager and Deputy General Manager should be sent to DGM (HR & Admn)-IA National Highways Authority of India Plot No.G5-&6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075 and applications for Manager posts should be sent to DGM (HR & Admn)-IB National Highways Authority of India Plot No.G5-&6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075.