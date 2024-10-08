NIACL AO Prelims admit card 2024 out at newindia.co.in. Exam pattern, how to download

NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2024: The New India Assurance Co. Ltd has released the NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2024 for the online exam scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, October 13. Candidates who have successfully registered for the NIACL Administrative Officer preliminary exam can download their admit cards from NIACL's official website at newindia.co.in.

Candidates must note that the admit card is a mandatory document, and no candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without it. Candidates are supposed to check important information on the admit card, such as the exam date, venue, and shift timings, and if any discrepancy is found should contact the examining body.

NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2024: How to download? Go to the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in

Navigate the quick help tab present on the top right of the website

Click on the ‘Recruitment’ in the drop-down menu

Then, click on the Recruitment of Administrative Officers link

Click on the NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2024 link

Enter your login credentials, such as Registration No / Roll No, DOB, and Security PIN, and then submit.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2024: Direct download link NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2024: Exam-pattern The preliminary or Phase I online exam will be conducted on October 13, 2024. The preliminary examination will include 100-mark Objective Tests. It will be divided into three portions: English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. Each portion will have distinct time.