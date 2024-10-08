NIACL AO Prelims admit card 2024 out at newindia.co.in. Exam pattern, how to download

NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2024: The New India Assurance Co. Ltd has released the NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2024 for the online exam scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, October 13. Candidates who have successfully registered for the NIACL Administrative Officer preliminary exam can download their admit cards from NIACL's official website at newindia.co.in.
Candidates must note that the admit card is a mandatory document, and no candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without it. Candidates are supposed to check important information on the admit card, such as the exam date, venue, and shift timings, and if any discrepancy is found should contact the examining body.
The preliminary or Phase I online exam will be conducted on October 13, 2024. The preliminary examination will include 100-mark Objective Tests. It will be divided into three portions: English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. Each portion will have distinct time.
Candidates are supposed to pass each test/section with marks determined by the Company. The recruiting campaign aims to fill 170 Administrative Officer positions in the business, with 50 for Accountants and 120 for Generalists.
Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market UpdatesMoreLess