NIACL AO Prelims admit card 2024 out at newindia.co.in. Exam pattern, how to download

NIACL AO Prelims admit card 2024: Candidates who have successfully registered for the NIACL Administrative Officer preliminary exam can download their admit cards from NIACL's official website at newindia.co.in.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published8 Oct 2024, 08:22 PM IST
NIACL AO Prelims admit card 2024 out at newindia.co.in, Exam-patter, how to download
NIACL AO Prelims admit card 2024 out at newindia.co.in, Exam-patter, how to download

NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2024: The New India Assurance Co. Ltd has released the NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2024 for the online exam scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, October 13. Candidates who have successfully registered for the NIACL Administrative Officer preliminary exam can download their admit cards from NIACL's official website at newindia.co.in.

Candidates must note that the admit card is a mandatory document, and no candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without it. Candidates are supposed to check important information on the admit card, such as the exam date, venue, and shift timings, and if any discrepancy is found should contact the examining body.

Also Read | NEET PG: IMA to Health Ministry, says ‘delay in counselling process causing…’

NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2024: How to download?

  • Go to the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in
  • Navigate the quick help tab present on the top right of the website
  • Click on the ‘Recruitment’ in the drop-down menu
  • Then, click on the Recruitment of Administrative Officers link
  • Click on the NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2024 link
  • Enter your login credentials, such as Registration No / Roll No, DOB, and Security PIN, and then submit.
  • The admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download the NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Also Read | CSIR UGC NET June 2024 results expected by October 15. How to download scorecard

NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2024: Direct download link

NIACL AO Prelims Admit Card 2024: Exam-pattern

The preliminary or Phase I online exam will be conducted on October 13, 2024. The preliminary examination will include 100-mark Objective Tests. It will be divided into three portions: English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude. Each portion will have distinct time.

Also Read | Canada announces changes to post-graduate work permit from Nov; see details here

Candidates are supposed to pass each test/section with marks determined by the Company. The recruiting campaign aims to fill 170 Administrative Officer positions in the business, with 50 for Accountants and 120 for Generalists.

 

Catch all theBusiness News,Education News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 08:22 PM IST
Business NewsEducationNewsNIACL AO Prelims admit card 2024 out at newindia.co.in. Exam pattern, how to download

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.20
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    12.85 (4.81%)

    Tata Motors share price

    919.85
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.25 (-0.89%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    126.80
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trent share price

    8,047.80
    03:41 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    598.35 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,557.00
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    1061.15 (7.86%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,536.90
    03:58 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    50.6 (3.4%)

    Coforge share price

    7,323.60
    03:44 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    115.45 (1.6%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    219.10
    03:42 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -9.7 (-4.24%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    948.70
    03:28 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -33.25 (-3.39%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,732.15
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -54.8 (-3.07%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.55
    03:57 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Varun Beverages share price

    589.90
    03:50 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    48.1 (8.88%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    228.95
    03:59 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    18.65 (8.87%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,683.40
    03:29 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    214.9 (8.71%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,662.90
    03:49 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    126.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.