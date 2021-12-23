1 min read.Updated: 23 Dec 2021, 05:11 PM ISTLivemint
Admit card for Design Aptitude Test (DAT 2022) has been released by National Institute of Design (NID). The prelims admit cards can be downloaded from the official website- admissions.nid.edu. The exams are scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022
Here's how to download NID DAT Prelims Admit Card 2022: