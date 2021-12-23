NID DAT 2022 on 2 Jan: Admit card released. Here's how to download

NID DAT 2022 on 2 Jan: Admit card released. Here's how to download1 min read . 05:11 PM IST
- The prelims admit cards can be downloaded from the official website- admissions.nid.edu
- The exams are scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022
Admit card for Design Aptitude Test (DAT 2022) has been released by National Institute of Design (NID). The prelims admit cards can be downloaded from the official website- admissions.nid.edu. The exams are scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022
Here's how to download NID DAT Prelims Admit Card 2022:
Visit the official website- admissions.nid.edu
Click on the 'Important Dates' link on the website
Then, click on the "NID DAT Prelims admit card 2022".
A new window will open. Key in your application ID and password.
Click on the ‘submit’ button.
Admit card will appear on the screen.
Download the NID DAT admit card and take its print out for future reference.
