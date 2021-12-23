Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Education / News /  NID DAT 2022 on 2 Jan: Admit card released. Here's how to download

NID DAT 2022 on 2 Jan: Admit card released. Here's how to download

Here's how to download NID DAT Prelims Admit Card 2022
1 min read . 05:11 PM IST Livemint

  • The prelims admit cards can be downloaded from the official website- admissions.nid.edu
  • The exams are scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

 Admit card for Design Aptitude Test (DAT 2022) has been released by National Institute of Design (NID). The prelims admit cards can be downloaded from the official website- admissions.nid.edu. The exams are scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022

 Admit card for Design Aptitude Test (DAT 2022) has been released by National Institute of Design (NID). The prelims admit cards can be downloaded from the official website- admissions.nid.edu. The exams are scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022

Here's how to download NID DAT Prelims Admit Card 2022: 

Here's how to download NID DAT Prelims Admit Card 2022: 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Visit the official website- admissions.nid.edu

Click on the 'Important Dates' link on the website

Then, click on the "NID DAT Prelims admit card 2022".

A new window will open. Key in your application ID and password.

Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the NID DAT admit card and take its print out for future reference.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!