NIOS Class 10th result to be OUT soon at results.nios.ac.in; check how to download, more details here

Students who fail the NIOS 10th exams can retake them under the On-Demand Education System. Results will be accessible via the official website. Candidates can also check results via SMS. The exam was conducted from April 9 to May 19, 2025.

Garvit Bhirani
Published24 Jun 2025, 01:54 PM IST
NIOS Class 10th result to be out soon (Representational image)
The National Institute of Open Schooling is likely to announce the NIOS Class 10 examination result in the last week of June considering the last year's trend when it was out on June 27.

Candidates, who appeared for it, will be able to access and download the result on the official website nios.ac.in.

NIOS Class 10th result: Here's how to download

  1. Check the official website, nios.ac.in.

2. Tap on “Result/Examination” on the homepage.

3. Click on NIOS Class 10 Result 2025 there

4. Mention your login credentials such as enrollment number.

5. Your result will show on the screen.

6. Download and save the result for later purposes.

NIOSS Class 10th result: Things to check on the marksheet

  1. Candidate's name

2. Date of Birth

3. Enrollment number

4. Course/Class

5. Examination Year

6. Examination Month

7. Total Marks

8. Qualifying Status

9. Mother's name

10. Father's name

One can check their result via SMS by sending the text "NIOS10" to 5676750. The National Institute of Open Schooling conducted the NIOS 10th exam from April 9 to May 19, 2025 in a single shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, and Class 12th result was out on June 16 this year.

NIOS Class 10th result: How to calculate Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)?

The NIOS CGPA is mentioned on the marksheet. However, students can calculate the same themselves by the following way:

Add all your five subjects' grade points then divide by 5.

NIOS Class 10th result: What if you don't pass it?

If the student fails the NIOS 10th exams, then it is possible for them to appear for the exams in the same year as stated under NIOS On-Demand Education System. The revised preparation can make the candidate pass.

