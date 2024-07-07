NEW DELHI:National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs) should focus on multidisciplinary research to bridge the gap between academic education and the needs of the country's $50 billion pharmaceutical industry, according to a study. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The study highlighted the outdated syllabus, limited industrial exposure, absence of entrepreneurial culture and absence of industry-driven research in NIPER institutions as reasons for the gap.

The departments of pharmaceuticals (DoP) study found that more than 82% of students didn't collaborate with the industry for research and innovation. Around 271 NIEPR students, 69 alumni and 32 faculty members participated in the study conducted by Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India for the DoP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Government to audit pharma companies in July to review compliance with GMP norms “NIPER institutions should focus on what businesses need in this sector. Focus on collaborative research projects and research funds paid for by industry and technology development programmes… By working on these suggestions, they can improve the quality of education, study and innovation, which will help India reach its goal of being self-sufficient," the study said.

India has approximately 3,000 pharmaceutical businesses, over 10,500 manufacturing facilities and a highly skilled labour force. However, academic institutions have struggled to meet the industry demands.

While India produces 600,000 pharma students every year, on average, it has approximately 3 million people working in the sector. However, experts say India still needs people trained in the new methods of production and drug discovery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Pharma companies prioritizing technology for growth: ZS CEO “The world over industry-academia interaction is fundamental to take the knowledge-driven industry forward. There’s a need for course upgradation and student-teacher interaction with the industry," said Sudarshan Jain, president, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA).

He said the IPA is working with the Pharmacy Council of India and pharmacy colleges to update the curricula and training programmes. The 2023 education policy also emphasizes incorporating courses related to AI and other digital technologies in the syllabus and faculty training.

Queries sent to the DoP spokesperson remained unanswered until press time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!